

Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Jude Law and Rose Byrne star in the comedy Spy. Watch the movie trailers and see the poster in the gallery below. An unassuming CIA analyst (McCarthy) volunteers to go deep undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer, and prevent a global disaster.

Release Date: June 5, 2015

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Comedy

Director: Paul Feig

Screenwriter: Paul Feig

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Jude Law, Peter Serafinowicz, Miranda Hart, Bobby Cannavale, Nia Long, Curtis Jackson, Morena Baccarin, Allison Janney

Running Time: 2 hrs.

MPAA Rating: R for language throughout, violence, and some sexual content including brief graphic nudity.

Plot Summary

Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) is an unassuming, deskbound CIA analyst, and the unsung hero behind the Agency’s most dangerous missions. But when her partner (Jude Law) falls off the grid and another top agent (Jason Statham) is compromised, she volunteers to go deep undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer, and prevent a global disaster.

