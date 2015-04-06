Spy
Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Jude Law and Rose Byrne star in the comedy Spy. Watch the movie trailers and see the poster in the gallery below. An unassuming CIA analyst (McCarthy) volunteers to go deep undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer, and prevent a global disaster.
Release Date: June 5, 2015
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Comedy
Director: Paul Feig
Screenwriter: Paul Feig
Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Jude Law, Peter Serafinowicz, Miranda Hart, Bobby Cannavale, Nia Long, Curtis Jackson, Morena Baccarin, Allison Janney
Running Time: 2 hrs.
MPAA Rating: R for language throughout, violence, and some sexual content including brief graphic nudity.
Official Website: FB.com/SpyMovie
Plot Summary
Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) is an unassuming, deskbound CIA analyst, and the unsung hero behind the Agency’s most dangerous missions. But when her partner (Jude Law) falls off the grid and another top agent (Jason Statham) is compromised, she volunteers to go deep undercover to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer, and prevent a global disaster.