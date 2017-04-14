

Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Adam Driver star in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Watch the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer below! Rey (Ridley) continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the Star Wars saga.

Release Date: December 15, 2017

Studio: Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Rian Johnson

Screenwriter: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: StarWars.com

Plot Summary

Movie Trailers

