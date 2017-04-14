Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Adam Driver star in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Watch the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer below! Rey (Ridley) continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the Star Wars saga.
Release Date: December 15, 2017
Studio: Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel
Director: Rian Johnson
Screenwriter: Rian Johnson
Cast: Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled for release December 15, 2017. Watch the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer below.
