

Lucasfilm has announced the official title for Episode VIII is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

Release Date: December 15, 2017 (2D, 3D, IMAX)

Studio: Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Rian Johnson

Screenwriter: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: StarWars.com

Plot Summary

Rey took her first steps into a larger world in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and will continue her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the continuing Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: Episode 8.” New cast members will include Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro, Academy Award nominee Laura Dern, and talented newcomer Kelly Marie Tran.

