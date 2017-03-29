

Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the comedy Suburbicon, written by the Coen brothers and directed by George Clooney.

Release Date: November 3, 2017

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Comedy

Director: George Clooney

Screenwriter: George Clooney, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Grant Heslov

Cast: Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Matt Damon stars as a suburban man who kills his wife for the insurance money, while Oscar Isaac plays a suspicious insurance adjuster investigating the claim.

Movie Trailers





Comments

comment count