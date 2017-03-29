Suburbicon

Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the comedy Suburbicon, written by the Coen brothers and directed by George Clooney.

Suburbicon movie posterRelease Date: November 3, 2017
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Comedy
Director: George Clooney
Screenwriter: George Clooney, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Grant Heslov
Cast: Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Matt Damon stars as a suburban man who kills his wife for the insurance money, while Oscar Isaac plays a suspicious insurance adjuster investigating the claim.

Movie Trailers


