Suburbicon
Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the comedy Suburbicon, written by the Coen brothers and directed by George Clooney.
Release Date: November 3, 2017
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Comedy
Director: George Clooney
Screenwriter: George Clooney, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, Grant Heslov
Cast: Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Matt Damon stars as a suburban man who kills his wife for the insurance money, while Oscar Isaac plays a suspicious insurance adjuster investigating the claim.
Movie Trailers