Terminator 6
The sixth installment of the Terminator franchise will be produced by James Cameron.
We have the release date, details and cover artwork for Terminator Genisys coming to Blu-ray and DVD.
Paramount has released new clips from Terminator Genisys, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke and Jai Courtney.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator must battle John Connor for the fate of humanity in the second trailer for ‘Terminator Genisys’.
Watch the trailer for Terminator Salvation, starring Christian Bale and Sam Worthington.
Watch the trailer for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kristanna Loken.
Watch the original theatrical trailers for James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Watch the original theatrical and remastered trailers for James Cameron’s The Terminator.
We break down the ‘Terminator’ movies and explain the ever-evolving time paradox storyline.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke and Jai Courtney star in the fifth installment of the Terminator film franchise.
