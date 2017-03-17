Check out The Beguiled teaser trailer. Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning star in the seductive thriller written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

Acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola brings you a seductive thriller starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning. At a girls’ school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. Soon, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events. ‘The Beguiled’ will be released in theaters on June 30, 2017.

The Beguiled – Teaser Trailer

