

Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher and Maddie Ziegler star in the dramatic thriller The Book of Henry, directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World).

Release Date: June 16, 2017

Studio: Focus Features

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Screenwriter: Gregg Hurwitz

Cast: Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Maddie Ziegler, Dean Norris, Sarah Silverman, Jacob Tremblay, Lee Pace

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for thematic elements and brief strong language.

Plot Summary

Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11. Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family – Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.

