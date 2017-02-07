

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron star in The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise. Watch the movie trailer below!

Release Date: April 14 2017 (Theaters, IMAX)

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sequel

Director: F. Gary Gray

Screenwriter: Chris Morgan

Cast: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

Movie Trailers

