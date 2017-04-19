

Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Zac Efron star in the musical drama The Greatest Showman. Tells the story of P.T Barnum and the creation of his famed Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Release Date: December 25, 2017

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Musical, Drama

Director: Michael Gracey

Screenwriter: Michael Arndt, Jenny Bicks, Bill Condon

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Diahann Carroll

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

"The Greatest Showman" tells the story of P.T Barnum, a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became the three-ring Barnum & Bailey Circus.

