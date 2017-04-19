The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Zac Efron star in the musical drama The Greatest Showman. Tells the story of P.T Barnum and the creation of his famed Barnum & Bailey Circus. Bookmark this page to be the first to see The Greatest Showman trailer.

The Greatest Showman movie posterRelease Date: December 25, 2017
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Musical, Drama
Director: Michael Gracey
Screenwriter: Michael Arndt, Jenny Bicks, Bill Condon
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Diahann Carroll
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

“The Greatest Showman” tells the story of P.T Barnum, a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became the three-ring Barnum & Bailey Circus. Bookmark this page to be the first to see The Greatest Showman trailer.

