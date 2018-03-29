

Jack Black, Cate Blanchett and Owen Vaccaro star in the fantasy thriller The House with a Clock in Its Walls, based on the 1973 novel by John Bellairs. Watch the trailer below!

Release Date: September 21, 2018

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Adaptation

Director: Eli Roth

Screenwriter: Eric Kripke

Cast: Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Kyle MacLachlan, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Lewis Barnavelt, after losing his parents, is sent to Michigan to live with his uncle Jonathan. He discovers his uncle is a warlock, and enters a world of magic and sorcery. But this power is not limited to good people: Lewis learns of Isaac Izard, an evil wizard who wanted to cause the Apocalypse so that he could see what happened afterwards. To do this, he constructed a magical clock with black magic, as long as it exists it will keep ticking, counting down to doomsday. He died before he could finish the clock, but he hid the clock in his house, where Uncle Jonathan now lives. Now Lewis and Jonathan must find the clock before it’s too late, and before Isaac’s wife, Selena, gets to it.

Movie Trailers

The House with a Clock in Its Walls Trailer

