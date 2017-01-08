

‘The Incredibles 2’ is a follow-up to the Pixar’s 2004 animated feature film ‘The Incredibles’ about the adventures of a family with superpowers. The Parr family is forced back into action to save the world.

Release Date: June 15, 2018

Studio: Disney Pixar

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Sequel

Director: Brad Bird

Screenwriter: Brad Bird

Cast: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

