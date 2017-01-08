The Incredibles 2
Release Date: June 15, 2018
Studio: Disney Pixar
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Sequel
Director: Brad Bird
Screenwriter: Brad Bird
Cast: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
“The Incredibles 2” is a follow-up to the 2004 animated feature film “The Incredibles” about the adventures of a family with superpowers. The Parr is forced back into action to save the world.