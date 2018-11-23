Walt Disney Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of The Lion King. Watch The Lion King 2019 trailer below! ‘The Lion King’ journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

Release Date: July 19, 2019

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Family, Adaptation

Director: Jon Favreau

Screenwriter: Jeff Nathanson

Cast: James Earl Jones, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Kani, Florence Kasumba, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Donald Glover, Eric André, Billy Eichner, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Lions rule the African savanna in The Lion King, which welcomes Donald Glover (Atlanta, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as future king Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Dreamgirls, “Lemonade” visual album) as Simba’s friend-turned-love interest Nala, and James Earl Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Field of Dreams) as Simba’s wise and loving father, Mufasa, reprising his iconic performance from Disney’s 1994 animated classic. Chiwetel Ejiofor (Twelve Years a Slave, Doctor Strange) was called on to portray Simba’s villainous uncle Scar, and Alfre Woodard (Juanita, Marvel’s Luke Cage) portrays Simba’s no-nonsense mother, Sarabi. JD McCrary (Tyler Perry’s The Paynes, Vital Signs) fills the shoes of Young Simba, a confident cub who can’t wait to be king, and Shahadi Wright Joseph (Hairspray Live, Broadway’s “The Lion King”) brings tough cub Young Nala to life.

Every kingdom comes with a trustworthy advisor or two. John Kani (Coriolanus, Captain America: Civil War) was cast as the wise baboon Rafiki, and John Oliver (Last WeekTonight with John Oliver, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) was tapped as hornbill Zazu, Mufasa’s loyal confidant. When Simba goes into exile, he relies on two newfound friends—Seth Rogen (Sausage Party, Neighbors) lends his comedic chops to naïve warthog Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, American Horror Story) joins the cast as know-it-all meerkat Timon.

While most of the animals in the kingdom respect the king, the hyenas have other plans. Florence Kasumba (Emerald City, Black Panther) portrays Shenzi, Eric André (The Eric André Show, Man Seeking Woman) is Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key (Predator, Friends from College) plays Kamari. Watch The Lion King 2019 trailer below!

Movie Trailers