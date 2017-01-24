

Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller star in the adventure The Lost City of Z, based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.

Release Date: April 14, 2017

Studio: Amazon Studios

Genre: Adventure, Thriller, Adaptation

Director: James Gray

Screenwriter: James Gray

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland

Running Time: 2 hr. 20 min.

MPAA Rating: R for brief violence.

Plot Summary

Based on author David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller, THE LOST CITY OF Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide de camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925. An epically-scaled tale of courage and obsession, told in Gray’s classic filmmaking style, THE LOST CITY OF Z is a stirring tribute to the exploratory spirit and those individuals driven to achieve greatness at any cost.

