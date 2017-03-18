The Matrix Spinoff: More Movies Set in The Matrix Universe



Warner Bros. has announced plans to jack back into The Matrix. The studio has hired Zak Penn (Ready Player One, X-Men: The Last Stand) to write a spinoff movie set within “The Matrix universe” created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski (as Andy and Larry Wachowski)

The studio is reportedly looking at Michael B. Jordan (Creed) to star.

Penn has taken to Twitter to correct reports that call the project a “remake” and “reboot”:

“All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT ‘The Matrix’. People who know ‘Animatrix’ and the comics understand. Can’t comment yet except to say that the words ‘reboot’ and ‘remake’ were from an article. Let’s stop responding to inaccurate news. Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of ‘The Matrix’? Yes. Because it’s a brilliant idea that generates great stories.”

The Animatrix that Penn refers to is a 2003 DVD collection of several animated short films, detailing the backstory of the ‘Matrix’ universe, and the original war between man and machines which led to the creation of the Matrix.

The billion dollar Matrix trilogy The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003) were written and directed by The Wachowski’s. The films starred Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss.

