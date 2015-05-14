

Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton star The New Mutants, based on the ’80s comic book spin-off of the ‘X-Men’ franchise.

Release Date: February 22, 2019

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: Josh Boone

Screenwriter: Josh Boone, Knate Gwaltney

Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, "The New Mutants" were published by Marvel Comics from 1983 to 1991. The series focused a group of teenaged mutants at the Xavier Institute that become superheroes in training. The original The New Mutants consisted of: Cannonball, Sunspot, Karma, Mirage and Wolfsbane. Sunspot (Adan Canto) and subsequent recruit Warpath (Booboo Stewart) also appeared in the film, "X-Men: Days of Future Past." "We’re so excited to explore this new part of the X-Men universe," producer Simon Kinberg said. "And so excited to do it with Josh, who is uniquely suited to tell this story about young characters."

