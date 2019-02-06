Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton star in the romantic drama The Sun Is Also A Star based on the YA New York Times Best Seller by author Nicola Yoon. A girl who believes in science and facts, but not love meets a boy who believes they are destined to be together.

Release Date: May 17, 2019

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Drama, Romance, Adaptation

Director: Ry Russo-Young

Screenwriter: Tracy Oliver

Cast: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, John Leguizamo, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Camrus Johnson, Jake Choi, Cathy Shim, Keong Sim

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Details

College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet—and fall for each other—over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. But will fate be enough to take these teens from star-crossed to lucky in love? With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family’s deportation as fiercely as she’s fighting her budding feelings for Daniel, who is working just as hard to convince her they are destined to be together.

The Sun Is Also A Star Trailer