Fox Searchlight has released the official trailer for the upcoming J.R.R. Tolkien biopic drama Tolkien, starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins. Check out the trailer, cast, plot details and release date below!

Tolkien Plot

TOLKIEN explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the “fellowship” apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels.

Tolkien Release Date

Fox Searchlight Pictures has set a summer May 10, 2019 release date for the biographical drama.

Tolkien Cast

Nicholas Hoult (Rebel in the Rye, Mad Max: Fury Road) stars as J.R.R. Tolkien, author of the classic novels The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, Lily Collins (The Last Tycoon, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones) as his wife Edith with Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris and Derek Jacobi.

Tolkien is directed by Dome Karukoski (Tom of Finland), with a script from David Gleeson (Cowboys and Angels) and Stephen Beresford (Pride). The film is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready and Kris Thykier.

Tolkien Movie Trailer

Tolkien Photos

Tolkien Posters