

Woody and Buzz Lightyear will return to the big screen in an all new full-length animated film for Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 directed by John Lasseter (Toy Story).

Release Date: June 21, 2019 (2D, Disney Digital 3D and IMAX 3D)

Studio: Disney/Pixar

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sequel

Director: Josh Cooley, John Lasseter

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: Disney.com/ToyStory

Plot Summary

The creators of the beloved “Toy Story” films reopen the toy box and bring moviegoers back to the delightful world of Woody, Buzz and our favorite gang of toy characters in “Toy Story 4.” The Disney and Pixar sequel will be directed by John Lasseter.

Movie Trailers

Comments

comment count