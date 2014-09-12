Underworld: Blood Wars
Kate Beckinsale, Theo James and Charles Dance star in the fifth installment of the ‘Underworld’ franchise Underworld: Blood Wars. Watch the movie trailer below!
Release Date: January 6, 2017
Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror, Sequel
Director: Anna Foerster
Screenwriter: Cory Goodman
Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Lara Pulver, Tobias Menzies, Bradley James, James Faulkner, Charles Dance
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: EnterTheUnderworld.com
Plot Summary
The next installment in the blockbuster franchise follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.