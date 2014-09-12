

Kate Beckinsale, Theo James and Charles Dance star in the fifth installment of the ‘Underworld’ franchise Underworld: Blood Wars. Watch the movie trailer below!

Release Date: January 6, 2017

Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Horror, Sequel

Director: Anna Foerster

Screenwriter: Cory Goodman

Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Lara Pulver, Tobias Menzies, Bradley James, James Faulkner, Charles Dance

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: EnterTheUnderworld.com

Plot Summary

The next installment in the blockbuster franchise follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Movie Trailers

