

Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman and Michael Sheen star in Underworld. Selene (Beckinsale), a vampire warrior, is entrenched in a conflict between vampires and werewolves. See the Underworld cast, plot details and official trailer below

Release Date: September 19, 2003

Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Thriller

Director: Len Wiseman

Screenwriter: Danny McBride

Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Shane Brolly, Sophia Myles, Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy, Kevin Grevioux

Running Time: 2 hr 1 min

MPAA Rating: R for strong violence/gore and some language.

Plot Summary

In the “Underworld,” Vampires are a secret clan of modern aristocratic sophisticates whose mortal enemies are the Lycans (werewolves), a shrewd gang of street thugs who prowl the city’s underbelly. No one knows the origin of their bitter blood feud, but the balance of power between them turns even bloodier when a beautiful young Vampire warrior and a newly-turned Lycan with a mysterious past fall in love. Kate Beckinsale and Scott Speedman star in this modern-day, action-packed tale of ruthless intrigue and forbidden passion – all set against the dazzling backdrop of a timeless, Gothic metropolis.

