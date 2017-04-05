

Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis star in the third chapter War for the Planet of the Apes. The legend of Caesar (Serkis) has reached mythic status, but an uneasy peace between apes and humans degrade into war.

Release Date: July 14, 2017

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Matt Reeves

Screenwriter: Mark Bomback, Matt Reeves

Cast: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval, Amiah Miller, Terry Notary

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: WarForTheApes.com

In “War for the Planet of the Apes,” the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

