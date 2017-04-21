

Joey King, Ryan Phillippe and Ki Hong Lee star in the fantasy thriller Wish Upon. A teenage girl (King) discovers a box that carries magic powers and a deadly price for using them.

Release Date: July 14, 2017

Studio: Broad Green Pictures

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller

Director: John R. Leonetti

Screenwriter: Barbara Marshall

Cast: Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Kevin Hanchard, Sherilyn Fenn

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Twelve years after discovering her mother’s suicide, 17-year-old CLARE SHANNON (Joey King) is bullied in high school, embarrassed by her manic, hoarder father JONATHAN (Ryan Phillippe) and ignored by her longtime crush. All that changes when her father comes home with an old music box whose inscription promises to grant its owner seven wishes.

While Clare is initially skeptical of this magic box, she can’t help but be seduced by its dark powers, and is thrilled as her life radically improves with each wish. Clare finally has the life she’s always wanted and everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in violent and elaborate ways after each wish. Clare realizes that she must get rid of the box, but finds herself unable and unwilling to part with her new-and-improved life – leading her down a dark and dangerous path.

