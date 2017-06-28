Wonder Woman 2

A ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel is already in the works. Gal Gadot will return for the sequel Wonder Woman 2, based on the iconic DC comic book character. ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins and DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns are working on a treatment for a sequel to the blockbuster hit. ‘Wonder Woman’ has grossed over $656 million worldwide to date.

Wonder Woman movie posterRelease Date: TBA
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation
Director: Patty Jenkins
Screenwriter: Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns
Cast: Unknown
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The “Wonder Woman” sequel is planned to take place in the past but not during World War I, which was the period for the first movie.

