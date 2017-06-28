

A ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel is already in the works. Gal Gadot will return for the sequel Wonder Woman 2, based on the iconic DC comic book character. ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins and DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns are working on a treatment for a sequel to the blockbuster hit. ‘Wonder Woman’ has grossed over $656 million worldwide to date.

The “Wonder Woman” sequel is planned to take place in the past but not during World War I, which was the period for the first movie.

