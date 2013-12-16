World War Z 2
Release Date: TBA
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Action, Thriller, Science Fiction, Sequel
Director: David Fincher
Screenwriter: Steven Knight
Cast: Brad Pitt
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
David Fincher (Fight Club, Se7en) will direct “World War Z II,” the sequel to Brad Pitt’s hit zombie thriller “World War Z,” based on the novel by Max Brooks. Pitt will again star and produce the sequel. This will mark the fourth film Fincher and Pitt have made together. The two previously collaborated on “Se7en” (1995), “Fight Club” (1999) and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008). The story revolves around former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane (Pitt), who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatening to decimate humanity itself.