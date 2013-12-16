World War Z 2



According to Variety, Paramount Pictures has tapped David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) to direct World War Z II, the sequel to 2013’s hit zombie thriller World War Z, based on the novel by Max Brooks. Brad Pitt will again star and produce the sequel. This will mark the fourth film Fincher and Pitt have made together. The two previously collaborated on ‘Se7en’, ‘Fight Club’ and ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Action, Thriller, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: David Fincher

Screenwriter: Steven Knight

Cast: Brad Pitt

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

David Fincher (Fight Club, Se7en) will direct “World War Z II,” the sequel to Brad Pitt’s hit zombie thriller “World War Z,” based on the novel by Max Brooks. Pitt will again star and produce the sequel. This will mark the fourth film Fincher and Pitt have made together. The two previously collaborated on “Se7en” (1995), “Fight Club” (1999) and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008). The story revolves around former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane (Pitt), who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatening to decimate humanity itself.

Movie Trailers

Comments

comment count