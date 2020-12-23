Coming 2 America Trailer: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall Return to New York

Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for the comedy sequel Coming 2 America, starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan. The movie will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Description: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy Screenplay by: Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield Story by: Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew Directed by: Craig Brewer Based on characters created by: Eddie Murphy Produced by: Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy Costumes by: Ruth E. Carter.

Coming to America (1988) has been restored in 4K and released on 4K Blu-ray.