Dune (2021)
Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac star in director Denis Villeneuve’s new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel.
- Release Date: October 1, 2021
- Studio: Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures
- Genre: Science Fiction, Action, Adventure
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Screenwriter: Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth based
- Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem
- Running Time: Unknown
- MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
Movie Trailers
News
- Dune Pushed Back to October 2021 – Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have delayed the release of Dune.
- Dune Trailer Breakdown: Everything You Need to Know – The first trailer for Dune has dropped, and much like the spice, the fanatical breakdowns must flow.
- Timothée Chalamet & Jason Momoa Discuss Making Dune – Warner Bros. supplemented the trailer with a panel featuring many of the film’s stars.