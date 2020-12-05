Warner Bros 2021 Movies Get Theater, HBO Max Release

As moviegoers continue to face concerns over returning to movie theaters during the ongoing pandemic. Warner Bros. has officially announced that its entire 2021 release slate will receive a same day HBO Max and theatrical release.

This is a game changer announcement that follows news that Wonder Woman 1984 would be released on the streaming platform the same day it premieres in select theaters. You can see the announcement video in the player below.

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021. With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

The films expected to debut on the service next year include Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Tom & Jerry, In The Heights, The Suicide Squad, Dune, Matrix 4, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Little Things, Reminiscence, The Many Saints of Newark, Those Who Wish Me Dead, King Richard, Cry Macho, Malignant, and Reminiscence.

“After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months,” Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, said in a statement. “More importantly, we are planning to bring consumers 17 remarkable movies throughout the year, giving them the choice and the power to decide how they want to enjoy these films. Our content is extremely valuable, unless it’s sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone. We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all.”

Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide alongside a one-month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform, leaving the streaming service after one month and continuing its theatrical release in the customary distribution windows for each title.

“This hybrid exhibition model enables us to best support our films, creative partners and moviegoing in general throughout 2021,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. “We have a fantastic, wide ranging slate of titles from talented and visionary filmmakers next year, and we’re excited to be able get these movies in front of audiences around the world. And, as always, we’ll support all of our releases with innovative and robust marketing campaigns for their theatrical debuts, while highlighting this unique opportunity to see our films domestically via HBO Max as well.”