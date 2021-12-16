Dopesick Blu-ray and DVD

Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, and Peter Sarsgaard lead the cast of Hulu’s limited series Dopesick. The opioid crisis drama co-stars Kaitlyn Dever, John Hoogenakker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, and Phillipa Soo. Dopesick premiered on October 13, 2021.

Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book ‘Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America’ by Beth Macy.

Where can you stream Dopesick? You can catch up on all eight episodes of Dopesick on Hulu (USA) and Disney+ (Canada). Where you can buy Dopesick on Blu-ray and DVD? Hulu has not yet announced Dopesick on Blu-ray and DVD.