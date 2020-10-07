Newcomer Iman Vellani stars in Marvel Studios live-action Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, based on the Marvel comic book character. A 16-year-old Muslim teenager, who lives in New Jersey, discovers that she has an Inhuman ability to alter her shape and size.

Release Date: TBA, 2021

TBA, 2021 Service: Disney + (Marvel Studios)

Disney + (Marvel Studios) Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Show Creator : Bisha K. Ali

: Bisha K. Ali Cast: Iman Vellani

Iman Vellani Running Time: Unknown

Unknown TV Rating: TV-PG

Plot Summary

Ms. Marvel hails from writer Bisha K. Ali and centers on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. Ms. Marvel first appeared in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star in her own title, and she will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has said that in addition to appearing on the small screen, Kamala Khan will be included in future Marvel Studio films.

