Loki Trailer: First Look at New Disney+ Series

Tom Hiddleston returns to the Marvel Studios series as the God of Mischief. Loki, an original series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021. Watch the trailer below!

The God of Mischief is back and now Loki is stepping out of his big brother’s shadow. Marvel Studios’ Loki takes place after the events of Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame with Tom Hiddleston returning as the titular character.

Revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, watch a first look trailer for the Disney+ series below!