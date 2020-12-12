Marvel’s Fantastic Four: Announcement Teaser

ByMovienewz Updated on

Jon Watts set to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four! Make way for Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Closing out The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation, Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel, revealed the studio will bring one of Marvel’s most iconic families to the big screen with the release of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four! Spider-Man veteran Jon Watts is on board to direct.

