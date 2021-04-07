10 Can’t Miss HBO Max Originals Coming in April

What’s new on HBO Max in April 2021. HBO Max and HBO are adding new original series and movies to its library that you won’t want to miss. Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Made for Love (Series Premiere) Made for Love is an adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The series follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love– in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive. Streaming April 1 on HBO Max.

On the Spectrum (Season 1) Three young roommates, all on the autism spectrum, learn to cope with the world around them. Created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, On the Spectrum stars Niv Majar, Naomi Levov, and Ben Yosipovich. Streaming April 2 on HBO Max.

The Nevers (Series Premiere) Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event that gives certain people — mostly women — abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind. Streaming April 11 on HBO Max.

Our Towns (Documentary) Based on journalists James and Deborah Fallows’ book Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America, the film spotlights local initiatives and explores how a sense of community and common language of change can help people and towns find a different path to the future. Premieres April 13 on HBO and HBO Max.

Wahl Street (Series Premiere) Building a business is tough. But when it’s your purpose, you do everything you can to make it happen. Wahl Street follows Mark Walhberg on his journey as an entrepreneur, actor, producer, and family man. The docuseries is streaming April 15th, only on HBO Max.

Mare of Easttown (Limited Series) Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. Mare of Easttown is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. The seven-part limited series debuts April 18 on HBO and HBO Max.

Generation Hustle (Limited Series) A 10-part series about the lengths young people will go to for fame, fortune and power. From Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley), the series will be executive produced by Yon Motskin, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello. The limited series debuts April 22 on HBO Max.

Ellen’s Next Great Designer (Series Premiere) Design aficionado Ellen DeGeneres and co-host Scott Foley (Scandal) will give eight forward-thinking furniture designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. DeGeneres will be on hand each episode to weigh in on each challenge and provide humorous, colorful commentary. Premieres April 22 on HBO Max.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Season 2, Season Premiere) The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. Joining the cast this season are featured players Laci Mosley and Skye Townsend, plus returning core cast members Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black. Streaming April 23 on HBO Max.

Mortal Kombat MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) is unaware of his heritage – or why Outworld’s Emperor seeks to hunt him down. Cole finds sanctuary under Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) and prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Will Cole be able to unleash his arcana in time to stop the Outworld once and for all? Streaming April 23 on HBO Max.