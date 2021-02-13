HBO Max Set for Latin America, Caribbean Launch & Europe Upgrade

Warner Media announced today, HBO Max will launch in 39 regions across Latin America and the Caribbean territories in late June with Europe scheduled to be upgraded later this year.

The service will be available via a new HBO Max app, replacing the company’s existing regional video-on-demand service, HBO GO.

This is a big step for HBO Max because this is the first time video streaming service will be available outside the U.S..

This while it’s competition, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus (just to name a few) have been gaining traction globally during these difficult times.

This move by Warner Media, builds confidence in global HBO subscribers that the streaming service will continue to grow and can be a major player in the streaming wars.

Related: Everything We Know About Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The head of HBO Max International said, “We are thrilled for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the first step in bringing WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer service to consumers outside of the U.S., and around the world,”

“By combining HBO with the very best of WarnerMedia’s series and film catalog, as well as locally produced content from master-storytellers in Latin America, HBO Max will offer fans in the region an unforgettable and enriching entertainment experience.”

You may be asking, why now? Why not do this at launch?

When HBO Max first launched it stumbled badly due to an array of marketing missteps.

HBO Max was not available via Roku or Amazon Fire which combined represent roughly 70% of U.S. streaming households, leaving HBO Max to scramble for the remaining 30%.

But after Warner Bros controversial announcement last year that it’s entire 2021 film slate would debut day-and-date on HBO Max.

The streamer would have to jump from it’s less than 9 million subscribers to between 25 to 30 million subscribers in 2021 just to be profitable.

That said, it’s profitablity doesn’t take into account for countries like where HBO Max is still not available.

Canadian HBO subscribers still have to pay to see new Warner Bros films on-demand, where HBO subscribers in the U.S. can see the same content at no extra cost.

With this announcement, HBO GO subscribers in Latin America and the Caribbean (with Europe later this year) are being promised an experience that mirrors what’s available in the U.S..

HBO Max will be available through a variety of subscription options, and downloadable on a multitude of devices including smartphones, tablets and a wide range of smart entertainment platforms.