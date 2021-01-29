Zack Snyder’s Justice League International Release Dates, Posters & Plot Details

HBO Max announced today that the Warner Bros. Pictures and DC full-length Max Original feature film ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE will premiere on the platform on THURSDAY, MARCH 18. The announcement came with the debut of three new teaser posters.

The release of ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE will be supported across WarnerMedia and DC platforms, including a soundtrack release on WaterTower Music, a curated collection from Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and a first-of-its-kind, immersive, at-home dining experience in the US and UK with Wonderland at Home.



The company also announced the first wave of International launches for ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE. Concurrent with the premiere on HBO Max in the U.S.. In Canada, the full-length Max Original feature film will premiere Thursday, March 18, on Crave.

The DC film will be available exclusively on HBO services in Europe across the Nordics*, Central Europe**, Spain, and Portugal as well as on the HBO GO service in Asia***. In Latin America the title will premiere exclusively on HBO Max when the service launches in the region later this year. Details on additional international release dates and plans will be announced as soon as they are available.



* HBO territories in the Nordic region – Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland

**HBO territories in Central Europe – Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Poland, Montenegro and Croatia

***HBO GO territories in Asia – Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan



In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

You can check out the three new teaser posters below.