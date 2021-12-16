Dexter: New Blood Blu-ray and DVD

Showtime and Paramount Home Entertainment will release Dexter: New Blood on Blu-ray, Limited Edition Steelbook, and DVD. The revival crime drama series stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and Alano Miller.

No release date has been given yet, but you can currently stream Dexter Seasons 1 – 8 on Amazon Prime Video. The original series 2006 – 2013 ran on Showtime for eight seasons. Michael C. Hall stars as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer and Miami PD blood splatter analyst who targets other serial killers.

Plot Summary: Michael C. Hall returns to his Golden Globe®-winning role as Dexter Morgan. The world at large believes Dexter Morgan died in a tragic boating accident, and in a way the world at large isn’t wrong. Far from the life he knew, living under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, NY, he’s successfully tamped down his Dark Passenger for nearly 10 years.



With a normal job and a Chief of Police girlfriend, it seems he’s got life under control – until his son shows up and turns his world upside down. Rattled, Dexter yields to his homicidal urges and soon finds himself on a collision course with a very dangerous local.

Special Features and Technical Specs: