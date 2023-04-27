'Dune: Part Two' Photos Reveal First Look At New Characters

Warner Bros. via Vanity Fair has revealed the first official photos for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two.

The photos provide us with our first look at Florence Pugh (Don't Worry Darling) as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler (Elvis) as the villainous Feyd-Rautha, and Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die) as Lady Margot.

They join a returning cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Based on Frank Herbert's epic science fiction novel, "Dune: Part Two," explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.