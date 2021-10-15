Impeachment: American Crime Story Blu-ray and DVD

FX will release Impeachment: American Crime Story on Blu-ray and DVD. The true-crime anthology series stars Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein, Annaleigh Ashford, Clive Owen, Margo Martindale and Edie Falco. The Blu-ray and DVD release is not yet available for purchase, however you can stream digital episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

<br />

Plot Summary: Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third installment of FX’s award-winning limited series, American Crime Story. ‘Impeachment’ is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.