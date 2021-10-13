The Night House Blu-ray and DVD Details

Searchlight Pictures and Disney have officially detailed David Bruckner’s The Night House (2021) on Blu-ray and DVD. The psychological-thriller stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Evan Jonigkeit. The release will be available for purchase on October 19. Hulu and Disney Plus’s Star have yet to set a streaming premiere date.

Plot Summary: Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband’s belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she’s determined to unravel. The Night House stars Rebecca Hall (Holmes & Watson, Christine), Sarah Goldberg (Barry, Elementary), Vondie Curtis Hall (Die Hard 2, Eve’s Bayou), Evan Jonigkeit (Togetherish, Sweetbitter), and Stacy Martin (Vox Lux).