

Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Oscar Isaac star in the sci-fi thriller Annihilation, based on Jeff VanderMeer’s science fiction novel Annihilation (The Southern Reach Trilogy).

Release Date: February 23, 2018

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Thriller, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: Alex Garland

Screenwriter: Alex Garland

Cast: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac

Plot Summary

Area X: mysterious, remote, and concealed by the government as an environmental disaster zone for more than 30 years. But strange forces are gathering in this pristine wilderness protected by an invisible, deadly border. The secret agency known as the Southern Reach has sent in eleven expeditions to discover the truth about Area X. Now, the twelfth will attempt to succeed where all others have failed… This is the story of that twelfth expedition, narrated by the biologist attached to the mission: a reticent, misanthropic woman who brings her secrets to Area X.

