Annihilation Trailer
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Oscar Isaac star in the sci-fi thriller Annihilation, based on Jeff VanderMeer’s science fiction novel Annihilation (The Southern Reach Trilogy).
Release Date: February 23, 2018
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Thriller, Science Fiction, Adaptation
Director: Alex Garland
Screenwriter: Alex Garland
Cast: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Oscar Isaac
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Area X: mysterious, remote, and concealed by the government as an environmental disaster zone for more than 30 years. But strange forces are gathering in this pristine wilderness protected by an invisible, deadly border. The secret agency known as the Southern Reach has sent in eleven expeditions to discover the truth about Area X. Now, the twelfth will attempt to succeed where all others have failed… This is the story of that twelfth expedition, narrated by the biologist attached to the mission: a reticent, misanthropic woman who brings her secrets to Area X.
Movie Trailers
Annihilation – Trailer
Annihilation – Teaser