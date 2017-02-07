Bad Boys for Life
Sony’s next installment in the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has been pushed back from its January 12, 2018 release date to November 9, 2018.
Release Date: November 9, 2018
Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation
Director: Joe Carnahan
Screenwriter: Anthony Tambakis
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Joe Carnahan is on board to direct the buddy-cop action comedy “Bad Boys for Life”. “Bad Boys” (1995) and its sequel “Bad Boys II” (2003) starred Martian Lawrence and Will Smith as South Florida detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. “Bad Boys” also marked the directorial debut of “Transformers” film director Michael Bay.