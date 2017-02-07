

Sony’s next installment in the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has been pushed back from its January 12, 2018 release date to November 9, 2018.

Release Date: November 9, 2018

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: Joe Carnahan

Screenwriter: Anthony Tambakis

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Joe Carnahan is on board to direct the buddy-cop action comedy “Bad Boys for Life”. “Bad Boys” (1995) and its sequel “Bad Boys II” (2003) starred Martian Lawrence and Will Smith as South Florida detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. “Bad Boys” also marked the directorial debut of “Transformers” film director Michael Bay.

