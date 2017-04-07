

Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans star in Disney’s live-action retelling of the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. Watch the movie trailer below! In exchange for her father’s freedom, a young woman agrees to live with a monstrous beast in his castle, and she may hold the key to his salvation.

Release Date: March 17, 2017 (2D, 3D)

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Fantasy, Musical, Drama, Romance, Adaptation

Director: Bill Condon

Screenwriter: Stephen Chbosky

Cast: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor

Running Time: 2 hr 9 min

MPAA Rating: PG for some action violence, peril and frightening images.

Plot Summary

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

Movie Trailers

Beauty and the Beast – Trailer 2

