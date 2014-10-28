Marvel’s Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman, Andy Serkis and Michael B. Jordan star in the Marvel’s Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler. Take a look at the first poster for the superhero action-adventure below.
Release Date: February 16, 2018
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation
Director: Ryan Coogler
Screenwriter: Mark Bailey
Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Andy Serkis, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, John Kani, Sterling K. Brown, Phylicia Rashad
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: Marvel.com
Plot Summary
After the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.
Movie Trailers
Black Panther Trailer (TBA)