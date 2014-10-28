

Chadwick Boseman, Andy Serkis and Michael B. Jordan star in the Marvel’s Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler. Take a look at the first poster for the superhero action-adventure below.

Release Date: February 16, 2018

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: Ryan Coogler

Screenwriter: Mark Bailey

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Andy Serkis, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, John Kani, Sterling K. Brown, Phylicia Rashad

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: Marvel.com

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.

