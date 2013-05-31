

Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and Ana de Armas star in the sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049.

Release Date: October 6, 2017 (2D, 3D)

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Screenwriter: Hampton Fancher, Michael Green

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista, Jared Leto

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: BladeRunnerMovie.com

Synopsis

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Movie Trailers



Blade Runner 2049 Trailer

