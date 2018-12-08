Brightburn Trailer: A Dark Take on Man of Steel’s Origin Story

Watch the official Brightburn trailer! Elizabeth Banks stars in a dark take on the Man of Steel’s origin story. Elizabeth Banks, David Denman and Jackson A. Dunn star in the superhero horror movie Brightburn, produced by director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy films). Inspired by DC Comics “Elseworlds” comic books like ‘Superman: The Dark Side’, ‘Brightburn’ follows the story of a young boy (Dunn) from another planet who crash lands on Earth and becomes a threat to all of mankind.

Release Date: May 24, 2019

Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)

Genre: Horror

Director: David Yarovesky

Screenwriter: Brian Gunn, Mark Gunn

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: Brightburn.Movie

Plot Summary

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Slither” presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

“BrightBurn” is directed by David Yarovesky (The Hive). Cousins Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn (Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) wrote the script. Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games franchise) stars alongside David Denman (Power Rangers), Jackson A. Dunn (Showtime’s Shameless), Matt Jones (AMC’s Breaking Bad) and Meredith Hagner (TBS’ Search Party). “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn serves as producer with executive producers Mark Gunn, Brian Gunn, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, and Nic Crawley. The H Collective financed the film and produced alongside Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment. Sony’s Screen Gems will distribute “BrightBurn” domestically in theaters on Memorial Day weekend, May 24 2019. “BrightBurn” will open against Disney’s live-action “Aladdin,” Warner Bros.’ video game adaptation “MineCraft” and Fox’s “Stuber,” starring Dave Bautista.

Movie Trailers

Brightburn Trailer