Christopher McQuarrie to Write and Direct Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

Mission: Impossible – Fallout & Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed that he will return to write and direct Paramount’s next two ‘Mission: Impossible’ films.

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 will be shot back-to-back, with release dates slated for summer 2021 and summer 2022.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7, the next installment of Paramount/Skydance’s “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Cruise will be joined in the cast by Simon Pegg reprising his role as Tech Specialist Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames as surveillance operative Luther Stickell.

The stunt-driven action series is ranked as one of the highest-grossing film series of all time grossing more than $3.6 billion worldwide. Mission: Impossible – Fallout grossed over $784 million worldwide.