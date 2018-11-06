Once Upon A Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Fred Savage star in Once Upon A Deadpool, the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds returns as the titular anti-hero joined by Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.
Release Date: December 12, 2018
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sequel
Director: David Leitch
Screenwriter: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Eddie Marsan, Morena Baccarin, Fred Savage
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: PG-13
Plot Summary
“Once Upon a Deadpool” will have a limited-engagement that begins Dec. 12 and concludes on Christmas Eve, positioning it as a box-office play aimed at young teens on holiday break from school. Most of “Once Upon Deadpool” is footage from “Deadpool 2” that has been edited to meet PG-13 thresholds of violence and language. There’s also new footage in the form of a framing sequence that was conceived by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Working with a small film crew, Reynolds and his cohorts filmed all the framing scenes in a single hectic day of guerrilla-style filmmaking.