Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Fred Savage star in Once Upon A Deadpool, the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds returns as the titular anti-hero joined by Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Release Date: December 12, 2018

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sequel

Director: David Leitch

Screenwriter: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Eddie Marsan, Morena Baccarin, Fred Savage

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: PG-13

Plot Summary

“Once Upon a Deadpool” will have a limited-engagement that begins Dec. 12 and concludes on Christmas Eve, positioning it as a box-office play aimed at young teens on holiday break from school. Most of “Once Upon Deadpool” is footage from “Deadpool 2” that has been edited to meet PG-13 thresholds of violence and language. There’s also new footage in the form of a framing sequence that was conceived by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Working with a small film crew, Reynolds and his cohorts filmed all the framing scenes in a single hectic day of guerrilla-style filmmaking.

