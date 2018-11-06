Once Upon A Deadpool

by On

Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Fred Savage star in Once Upon A Deadpool, the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds returns as the titular anti-hero joined by Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Deadpool 2 movie posterRelease Date: December 12, 2018
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sequel
Director: David Leitch
Screenwriter: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Eddie Marsan, Morena Baccarin, Fred Savage
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: PG-13

Plot Summary

“Once Upon a Deadpool” will have a limited-engagement that begins Dec. 12 and concludes on Christmas Eve, positioning it as a box-office play aimed at young teens on holiday break from school. Most of “Once Upon Deadpool” is footage from “Deadpool 2” that has been edited to meet PG-13 thresholds of violence and language. There’s also new footage in the form of a framing sequence that was conceived by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Working with a small film crew, Reynolds and his cohorts filmed all the framing scenes in a single hectic day of guerrilla-style filmmaking.

Movie Trailers

News

 Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie Trailer Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton star in the live-action Pokémon movie.
Once Upon A Deadpool Poster Released Ryan Reynolds has shared the movie poster for his upcoming PG-13 Once Upon A Deadpool.
Deadpool 2 Gets PG-13 Re-Release Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz star in the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2.
Joker Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz star in DC's Joker origin movie.
New Deadpool 2 Trailer Introduces X-Force The Deadpool 2 full trailer has been released and it comes with the announcement that X-Men fans have been waiting for.
New Deadpool 2 Trailer: Meet Cable Meet Cable in the new Deadpool 2 trailer! Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin star in the Deadpool sequel.

Tags:

Leave a Comment