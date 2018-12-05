Grant Gustin, Stephen Amell, Melissa Benoist star in The CW’s Elseworlds. The 3-night Arrow-verse crossover event, begins Sunday, December 9th spanning episodes of The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl. Watch the Elseworlds trailer below! Barry Allen and Oliver Queen wake up one morning to find they’ve swapped bodies with each other…

Premiere Date: December 9, 2018

Network: CW

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Cast: Grant Gustin, Stephen Amell, Melissa Benoist, Ruby Rose, Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jeremy Davies, Bob Frazer, Cassandra Jean Amell

Running Time: 1 hr.

TV Rating: TV-14

Official Website: CWTV.com

Plot Summary

Barry Allen and Oliver Queen wake up one morning to find they’ve swapped bodies with each other. They set off to find out what disturbed the timeline to cause such a shift, and things quickly go from bad to worse when they present their case to Team Flash and the gang doesn’t believe them. Barry and Oliver realize they need Supergirl’s help and travel to Smallville on Earth-38 where they end up meeting Kara’s cousin, Clark Kent, and intrepid reporter, Lois Lane.

Trailer & TV Spots

Elseworlds Extended Official Trailer