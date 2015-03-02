

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan star in the romantic drama Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey and based on the best-selling novel by E L James.

When young billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) reconcile their relationship, she must confront the anger and envy of one of Christian’s unstable former submissives.

Release Date: February 10, 2017

Studio: Focus Features, Universal Pictures

Genre: Romance, Drama, Adaptation

Director: James Foley

Screenwriter: Niall Leonard

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Kim Basinger, Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

