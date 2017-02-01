Green Lantern Corps.
Warner Bros. Pictures has announced their upcoming ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be officially titled Green Lantern Corps.. In the film, When a new enemy threatens to destroy the Universe, the fate of Earth lie in the hands of the Corps’ human recruit.
Release Date: June 19, 2020
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Adaptation
Director: Unknown
Screenwriter: Unknown
Cast: Unknown
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
A human recruit is granted an alien ring that bestows him with otherworldly powers that inducts him into an intergalactic police force, the Green Lantern Corps.
Movie Trailers