

Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Virginia Gardner star in Blumhouse’s Halloween sequel. Laurie Strode must once confront Michael Myers, the personification of evil, on Halloween night.

Release Date: October 19, 2018

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Horror, Sequel

Director: David Gordon Green

Screenwriter: David Gordon Green, Danny McBride

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Virginia Gardner, Miles Robbins, Dylan Arnold, Rhian Rees

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Movie Trailers

Halloween (2018) Trailer (TBA)

