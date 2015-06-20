Halloween Returns
Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Virginia Gardner star in Blumhouse’s Halloween sequel. Laurie Strode must once confront Michael Myers, the personification of evil, on Halloween night.
Release Date: October 19, 2018
Studio: Universal Pictures
Genre: Horror, Sequel
Director: David Gordon Green
Screenwriter: David Gordon Green, Danny McBride
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Virginia Gardner, Miles Robbins, Dylan Arnold, Rhian Rees
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.
